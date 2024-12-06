Identity politics: A ‘Studio House’ with multiple functions

Popular as the tiny house trend may be, much of the time it’s not so much a product of the zeitgeist as it is sheer necessity.

Studio House is a tiny house. The land on which it sits measures 30 square metres – essentially the same footprint as a backyard shed. And yet, in this small space fit multiple identities.

Zen Architects’ mission was to create a space that was both home and studio (hence the name, Studio House). To add to this dynamism, these functions needed to be able to change over time as a response to the changing needs of the client. This exceeds the functionality of a normal home, and in just a fraction of the space.

The robust, burnt-orange building is split across two levels that are characterised by an overarching sense of adaptability. The two ‘bedrooms’ can either be used to sleep or work; the ‘living space’ can be easily converted into a kitchenette. Necessarily, the only space that sticks to its function is the bathroom.

To maximise the internal floor area, navigation has been relegated to the outside of the house, where an external stair facilitates movement between the lower and upper levels. By virtue of it being next to a laneway, Zen Architects were able to create a private entrance to Studio House, which separates it from the main house and grants privacy to its various users – whether guests or at-home workers.