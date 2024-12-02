Utilising simple forms and rustic materials, Studio Ilk’s Huon Barn House builds upon the quintessential barn design language with the contemporary home located in Tasmania’s Huon Valley.

The home holds a number of spaces, each flexible in their purpose to suit a multitude of activities. The spaces expand on the minimalistic nature of farmhouses, which has been implemented to facilitate a logical and cost-effective design.

The client is a carpenter/joiner who undertook the majority of the fabrication himself. Studio Ilk were able to work in conjunction with the client, who was able to oversee much of the home’s construction entirely by himself.

The building runs east-to-west in order to maximise solar performance. Many of the views of the surrounding views of the valley are located to the southern boundary of the home, which are able to be viewed in full due to the orientation of the house.

As landscaping around the house is completed, the home will comfortably sit amongst its locale. Much of the deck construction and planting is yet to be finalised, ensuring the home still has some growing left to carry out.

Open, spacious and lineally uncluttered, this low cost, energy efficient home maximises visual connection with the landscape, yet provides ample protection from the elements. Studio Ilk have looked to take advantage of the dwelling’s opportune location, orienting the house in order to maximise views to the south and ensure the home is equally efficient and functional.