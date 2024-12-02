Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
huon barn house studio ilk

Huon Barn House

Utilising simple forms and rustic materials, Studio Ilk’s Huon Barn House builds upon the quintessential barn design language with the contemporary home located in Tasmania’s Huon Valley.

Utilising simple forms and rustic materials, Studio Ilk’s Huon Barn House builds upon the quintessential barn design language with the contemporary home located in Tasmania’s Huon Valley.

huon barn house studio ilk

The home holds a number of spaces, each flexible in their purpose to suit a multitude of activities. The spaces expand on the minimalistic nature of farmhouses, which has been implemented to facilitate a logical and cost-effective design.

huon barn house studio ilk

huon barn house studio ilk

The client is a carpenter/joiner who undertook the majority of the fabrication himself. Studio Ilk were able to work in conjunction with the client, who was able to oversee much of the home’s construction entirely by himself.

huon barn house studio ilk

huon barn house studio ilk

The building runs east-to-west in order to maximise solar performance. Many of the views of the surrounding views of the valley are located to the southern boundary of the home, which are able to be viewed in full due to the orientation of the house.

huon barn house studio ilk

huon barn house studio ilk

As landscaping around the house is completed, the home will comfortably sit amongst its locale. Much of the deck construction and planting is yet to be finalised, ensuring the home still has some growing left to carry out.

huon barn house studio ilk

huon barn house studio ilk

Open, spacious and lineally uncluttered, this low cost, energy efficient home maximises visual connection with the landscape, yet provides ample protection from the elements. Studio Ilk have looked to take advantage of the dwelling’s opportune location, orienting the house in order to maximise views to the south and ensure the home is equally efficient and functional.

Project Summary
LocationLucaston, TAS
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectStudio Ilk
PhotographerNative Design
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap