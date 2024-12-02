From the architect:

Hunter Residence is a refined extension and renovation to a 1905 Queen Anne Villa. Located on a corner block in the historic conservation zone, extensive restoration and repair work was undertaken on the external façade, whilst a modern, light-filled extension married both heritage and contemporary elements.

Taking advantage of the north-south aspect, a key element is the 360-degree panoramic high-level glazing that separates the walls from the roof structure. Steel portal frames were adopted as bracing elements, allowing the roof structure to appear to float. Additionally, stacking sliding glass panels, which, when fully opened, disappear into the wall cavity, give the impression of a seamless space, whilst framing the established garden.

The design was deliberately horizontal to maintain its connection to the existing home’s character. The low form also provided much-needed privacy from the busy corner and positively interacted with the streetscape, which was especially important considering the historic conservation zone location. Whilst still a contemporary form, the classic materials and neutral colour palette, ensured sensitivity to the character of the original home.

The design of a void into a section of the alfresco roof, allows light to penetrate and reach the living areas. The detailed soffit timber battens reinforce the horizontal elements, but as an obvious exception, the stone clad outdoor fireplace, with its clear vertical orientation, breaks the visual language.

Lead architect Don Iannicelli reflects, ‘Hunter is really about sophisticated but smart living. We loved their established garden and wanted to work around it, retaining it and framing it as a key focal element. Being smart about layout and space in the design, the owners now have an area which can be used all year around, whilst ensuring light enters the contemporary living and kitchen area. It’s all about that connectivity."