HousingFirst Marlborough Street by Baldasso Cortese stands as a testament to purposeful urban development and community-focused design in the heart of Melbourne.

Crafted for HousingFirst, a distinguished not-for-profit organisation providing social and affordable housing to Melbourne residents, this project embodies excellence in creating sustainable and inclusive living spaces.

In collaboration with the City of Port Phillip, the Victorian State Government, and the Commonwealth agency NHFIC, HousingFirst, as Trustee for the Port Phillip Housing Trust, has transformed a Council-owned car park into a mixed-use multi-level facility. This development, comprising 46 new homes, addresses the housing needs of individuals on the Victorian Housing Register, including those with disabilities.

Ground floor retail units foster social connection, along with a basement public car park and vibrant public realm adjacent to Balaclava train station. Notably, the project incorporates four high physical support-capable NDIS units, ensuring accessibility for all residents.

An artistic touch graces the entry foyer with a meticulously designed nolli-plan artwork, celebrating local culture. Residents are invited to experience tranquillity on the rooftop garden at Level 4, providing a communal space amidst the urban setting.

Given the immediate proximity to Balaclava train station, acoustic considerations have played a pivotal role in the project, reflected in the robustness of the façade. Sustainability remains at the forefront, as the design integrates naturally ventilated corridors, solar shading, and a significant number of dual-aspect, cross-ventilated apartments. These efforts culminate in an impressive 8.2 Star NatHERS average rating, underscoring the commitment to environmental responsibility.