House in Silhouette: Architecture with a sense of place

House in Silhouette is a contemporary home with country roots. In an area dominated by faux-heritage homes, it shows how architecture can provide a sense of place to the street.

49531-SectionEastWest.png

49532-WestElevation.png

49533-SitePlan.png

49534-PoolAlfresco.jpg

49579-RearGarden.jpg

49580-MainBedroom.jpg

49581-Sittingroom-1.jpg

49582.jpg

49600.jpg

49601.jpg

49602.jpg

49603.jpg

49604.jpg

49606.jpg

49607.jpg

49608.jpg

49609.jpg

49610.jpg

49611.jpg

49612.jpg

49613.jpg

49614.jpg

49616.jpg

49617.jpg

49618.jpg

49619.jpg

49620.jpg

49621.jpg

49622.jpg

49623.jpg

49624.jpg

49625-1.jpg

49626-1.jpg

49626-Cropped-2.jpg

49627.jpg

49628.jpg

49629.jpg

49630.jpg

architecture

The site in question is a large block on the fringe of suburban Melbourne; neither rural nor suburban. To respect this context, the architect designed a home that was contemporary yet with strong references to a country farmhouse.

The brief

The brief was to design a large, flexible family home on a 1.6 acre sloping site. The home needed to be able to operate in two distinct ways: as a luxurious yet functional home for a couple approaching retirement, as well as a place that could accommodate the extended multi-generational family who often come to stay during the holidays.

architecture

Design response

Referencing the country farmhouse, this home features accentuated gable forms and a durable material palette of corrugated steel and white painted brickwork.

For the sake of flexibility, the interior has been designed with spaces that can easily be closed off when not in use or opened up when the need arises. For example, a gabled wing containing three bedrooms and a bathroom can be closed off using sliding doors when not needed.

architecture

The home was also designed to appreciate its location, with a focus on garden spaces, courtyards and the picturesque eastern views.

Project Summary
LocationMelbourne, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Size454 m²
Credits
ArchitectAtelier Red + Black
PhotographerNic Stephens
