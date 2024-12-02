House Woollahra was completed in 2020. Read that again. Completely bespoke and brand new. A home that is so wonderfully immersed in the past is the embodiment of a contemporary take on architecture gone by.

Designed by Carla Middleton Architecture, the home sits in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs. Sitting on a block shaped like a battleaxe, the home features the amenity of a new home amongst a classical era aesthetic.

The suburban sanctuary features a number of lush landscaped areas that are an extension of the home. White dominates the textural palette both inside and outside, a direct nod to the villas and domiciles located within the area. The archways that transition between spaces both internal and external soften the rather linear structure and further the dwelling’s classical design language, while additionally providing additional living space.

It was a requirement that the home remain concealed from neighbours and from street view. The gardens and plantations located on the site shroud the interior without compromising on space.

House Woollahra’s floorplate comprises four bedrooms and six bathrooms, three living spaces and two offices. Maximised for comfort and connection to the exterior spaces, the dwelling’s interior is awash with natural light and openings out to the garden. The interior palette features a number of polished elements and timbers, with all facets heightened by white walls and the incursion of natural light.