Home Southbank, designed by Bates Smart, is everything you’d hope for in an inaugural build-to-rent development in a major city. The project is informed by Manhattan’s High Line and Meat Packing districts with an aesthetic described by the practice as laid back Australian luxury.

Featuring 403 one, two and three bedroom apartments across 59 levels, the development is underpinned by community, sustainability and amenity. The building’s exterior facade celebrates its industrial heritage within a slender, contemporary glass tower, offering sweeping views of the city no matter the viewpoint.

The design language mirrors that of Southbank, with reclaimed brick, heavy steel, and warehouse glazing. Luxury furniture pieces curated by Welsby and Home’s in-house design team creates an atmosphere of contemporary sophistication.

“The tower’s elegant proportions allowed us to focus our efforts on designing a building that respects the character of the area and surrounding properties, but also celebrates the uniqueness of the design. The slenderness of the building creates calm, ordered architecture that deliberately contrasts with some of Southbank’s busier architecture,” says Bates Smart Director Julian Anderson.

“At the same time, its podium integrates materials, textures and character found in surrounding neighbourhood structures, including the Kings Way overpass and local brick warehouses, to make it part of the neighbourhood’s street-level fabric.

“Inside, we placed special emphasis on designing amenities that are accessible to all residents. They’re located at the top of the building, so that everybody can share the best views and premier space. This floor becomes a magnet for all residents and helps to create a strong community, one of the fundamental aspirations of all BTR projects.”

Throughout each thoughtful space sits a rich tapestry of handpicked quality Australian furniture, individually curated by stylist Welsby and Home’s in-house design team, with curated elements of colour, materials and texture carefully intertwining amongst one another. The palette will echo throughout all future Home developments to ensure continuity throughout.