Herbertville Bach

From the architect:

Set along a sweeping expanse of remote Hawkes Bay coastline, a simple gabled form is split, creating two separate pavilions, connected with a sheltered outdoor living area. The brief was for an informal beach dwelling that could accommodate large numbers of family while being equally comfortable for a couple.

The footprint of the building is a modest 85m2 with the compact floor area offset with mezzanine levels and connected decks, while the annex building facilitates various functions allowing for a flexible use of space.

The main building contains living, single bedroom, kitchen, bathroom/laundry as well as an external bathroom servicing the separate sleeping/living building. The outdoor ablutions and open plan “marae style” sleeping exploit the informal expectations of the bach typology while allowing for efficiencies in planning and services.

Engineered Glulam timber portals form the enclosed outdoor area, with semi-opaque polycarbonate cladding providing an accent against the weathered copper and silvered Macrocarpa of the exterior.

The gabled portal legs are open to the view on one side with hinged doors to the other, which can be configured to suit the conditions. With the predominant coastal views toward the south-west, the split volume and glazed gable ends allow good natural daylight light penetration without compromising an appropriate glazing/ wall ratio.

The silvered Macrocarpa cladding helps the geometric gabled forms relate to the windswept Macroparpa’s of the site. The structural Glulam portals embrace the annex building with the inherent durability and structural integrity of the material allowing for simple detailing and finishing.

The interiors are finished in a variety of stained and clear finish timber against white plaster walls, creating an informal yet refined haven against the sometimes brutal outside weather.