Heather's Off-Grid House

Heather's Off-Grid House

Nestled on the edge of Barwon Valley in Birregurra, on Gulidjan and Wadawurrung country, this project reimagines rural living for Heather and her family.

From the architects:

The sustainable farmhouse balances modern comforts, flexibility and off-grid living with a design that is responsive to the farmland and the native vegetation that surrounds it.

Situated on a vast 37-hectare property, the siting and form of the farmhouse considers agricultural needs, scenic vistas, and environmental sustainability. Turning its back to prevailing westerly winds, the dwelling provides shelter within the eastern courtyard.

Heather and her family have planted a windbreak along the western perimeter of the property. Some 1.5 hectares of eroded land to the east of the dwelling, has been rehabilitated with native grasses, fostering biodiversity, and supporting local fauna.

The holistic approach to the project that extends beyond the house’s walls, forges a deeper connection between the farmhouse, its inhabitants, and the natural surroundings.

The brief for the project revolves around several key principles and values, reflecting Heather's vision and priorities. Firstly, family support and intergenerational living are central themes, as Heather purchased the farm to provide a home for her children and their families while also creating her own living space.

Sustainability stands as a fundamental principle, evident in the decision to make the property off-grid, incorporating solar panels, water tanks, a transpiration septic system and a wood-fired boiler for heating. This commitment extends to native vegetation restoration and erosion control, aligning with Heather's values of environmental stewardship and responsible land management.

In essence, the project's conceptual framework is guided by principles of family support, sustainability, flexibility, pragmatism, and functionality, reflecting Heather's values and priorities while responding to the practical needs of the property.

The design enhances inhabitants' lives by offering flexible internal spaces that adapt to evolving needs. Heather can accommodate family, host Airbnb guests, or have space for her art therapy practice.

The sustainable features of the house create an adaptable building suitable to all weather conditions. The house is more than a stagnant object, but something to get to know and live along with.

The design prioritises food production and land management, utilising rainwater, and a transpiration septic system for efficient food production.

Overall, these features enhance the inhabitants' quality of life by providing a versatile, sustainable, and functional living environment.

Project Summary
LocationBirregurra, VIC
Year2023
StatusComplete
Size220 m²
Budget955,000
Credits
ArchitectGardiner Architects
PhotographerPaul Dielemans
