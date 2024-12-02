Hawthorne Residence

Refreshing a post-war timber home located in Brisbane, Kieron Gait Architects have looked to increase the home’s connection to landscape to boost wellbeing for its occupants.

The addition has provided new living spaces at garden level, with the new home raised and now utilised for bedrooms and a private retreat.

The brief provided to Kieron Gait saw communal space become imperative to the design. As opposed to creating four large bedrooms, the practice has created a private area for each child which comprises a bed, desk, window seat and shelving. The versatile spaces can be closed down or opened up depending on the preference of the children, and allows space for a communal living room and private roof garden.

Openings and systems have been implemented to encourage passive ventilation and shading, as well as natural light in certain areas. The house has no front fence and has a garden sat at the front, ensuring it remains welcoming to those on the street.

The house’s palette is robust and durable, featuring polished concrete floors and masonry walls, punctuated with elements of timber and views to the garden. The living room has a concrete roof that doubles as a private roof garden for the children’s sleeping spaces above whilst providing a cooling layer to the spaces below.