Heritage house blurs the boundary between old and new

The owners of this Edwardian house were looking for a renovation and extension that would blend seamlessly with the original house.

From the architect:

Our clients bought a lovely old Edwardian house built in the mid-to-late 1800s. The house was in decent shape but needed a lot of work to try and get it back to its former glory. The result of this work was to create a house where the distinction between new and old is blurred.

Both clients have remarked how the entire house feels as though it was always there, as opposed to feeling like an old house with a new extension. The materiality used throughout the project is an attempt to make a bridge between ‘slick / minimal’ and ‘craft / handmade’ styles, which in turn is a direct attempt to reflect the personalities of our clients.

heritage architecture

Situated on an irregular dogleg site, Park Life overlooks a park and flanks a popular cycling corridor on its boundary. The dwelling has been partially remodelled, amounting to a series of well-articulated and proportioned light-filled spaces that casually flow through to a succession of small outdoor spaces.

heritage architecture

We drew inspiration from the ornamentation of the existing residence, while blurring boundaries by crafting an expressive yet seemingly effortless dialogue with the addition. An insertion of materials and details: screens, partitions, cabinetry and seating, provide a platform for this growing family and their eclectic contemporary art collection. In the corner of the rear yard and private garden, a freestanding pavilion presents itself, filling in the site of a former pool with an extensive wine cellar and artist studio.

heritage architecture

Project Summary
LocationNorth Fitzroy, VIC
Year2013
StatusComplete
Size280 m²
Credits
ArchitectNest Architects
PhotographerPatrick Rodriguez
