Extending an existing weatherboard home, Circle Studio Architects have created a modern addition dubbed Green House, which derives its name from its forest green facade.

In order to not compromise space in the backyard, it was important the space remained small. Spanning 53 square metres, the space gives its occupants a sanctuary to unwind.

The south-facing backyard made it difficult to maximise natural light, with the existing dwelling casting a large shadow. The roof of Green House sits purposely above the existing abode with clerestory windows capturing light to the north.

The green exterior tiles channel the pubs of North Melbourne, with the sun dancing across and illuminating them across the day. A window box, timber, a spotted gum deck along with the colorbond roof make up the remainder of the external palette. Timber joinery and charcoal tiles, tapware and shelving as well as a window seat provide a warm interior perfect for downtime.

Green House’s clear contrast from the weatherboard dwelling it shares a block with ensures the occupants step into a tranquil sanctuary. Circle Studio have incorporated a number of modern elements but ensured Green House is distinguished from many similar builds, mainly due to the striking green tiles that shimmer in the sun.