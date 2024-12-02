Clad in marble, the Conrad Architects-designed Grange Residence is the minimalist contemporary home many would dream to call their own.

Overlooking Melbourne’s skyline, Grange Residence is located in Toorak, and comprises four bedrooms. Conrad oversaw the design of the house itself, with Lauren Tarrant taking care of the interiors, who also commissioned the house.

The design has been built to planning regulations that require a number of varying elevation heights for each boundary. The house, made entirely out of stone blocks, is organised in such a way that one moves through the spaces fluidly. The staircase is very much a salient design flourish, that is finished with polished plaster and is lit up by a skylight.

The entry floor level has been elevated to give the feeling of stepping up to a lookout. Below the entrance sits the bedrooms and basement, which features a garage and gym. Moving up a small stair from the entry level is the living, dining and office spaces that each hold breathtaking views of the garden city. A terrace with an infinity pool is also located on the upper floor.

Concrete, stone and polished plaster are featured throughout the interior, giving the home a feeling of assuredness and superiority amongst a minimalist palette. The frames and shutters of the upper levels consist of bronze coloured metal that frames a number of glazed openings.

Grange Residence doesn’t immediately give one its first rate view of Melbourne upon entry, but it's certainly worth the wait. Conrad Architects have devised a home that separates private and functional spaces amongst a strong and robust textural palette.