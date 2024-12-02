Melbourne Design Studios presents Golden Bliss, a groundbreaking dual-occupancy project that sets a new benchmark for quality, sustainability, and design in residential development. Comprising two stunning family homes, this side-by-side subdivision seamlessly combines architectural innovation with environmental consciousness.

The homes are strategically designed to capture the northern sun, infusing living spaces with natural light while reflecting the golden hues of sunset on their facades. Integrated planters soften the exterior, fostering a biophilic connection between the indoors and outdoors. Embracing natural materials and working harmoniously with existing greenery, the project showcases a commitment to sustainable design.

Overcoming challenges imposed by local guidelines, the project successfully convinces the council to adopt a side-by-side configuration, balancing individual home access and maintaining the character of the area. The dwellings, although distinctly separate, visually unite through a continuous two-storey volume, blending seamlessly into the streetscape.

Designed to be 'Almost Passive-Houses,' the homes adhere to passive house standards, prioritising energy efficiency. A 15 kW solar Photovoltaic system powers the residences, minimising their carbon footprint. The integration of water tanks and biodiverse gardens enhances environmental sustainability, contributing to reduced water usage and increased biodiversity.

Wood takes centre stage in the construction, from the structure to finishes, acting as a carbon sink and contributing to the longevity of the homes. The Bestwood ETICS facade system further underscores the commitment to sustainable materials.

In terms of occupant experience, the homes offer a luxurious and inviting atmosphere. High-quality materials ensure longevity, while meticulous detailing provides both aesthetic appeal and practicality. The design's adaptability over time caters to changing needs, promoting social sustainability by fostering deeper connections among residents and the surrounding community.

Golden Bliss not only raises the bar for residential projects but also demonstrates that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously, creating homes that enrich the lives of occupants while minimising their environmental impact.