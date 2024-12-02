This project is the renovation and extension of a large Victorian terrace house in inner Sydney to accommodate family life for current and future generations.

Previously dilapidated, the house has been transformed into an interconnected indoor-outdoor haven for family life.

Central to the project is the new courtyard, which includes elements such as an ampitheatre, pond, planter box and platform that are all designed to bring the family together. This landscape has shaped the internal spaces of the home, ensuring an indoor-outdoor connection.

A micro courtyard has also been carved out of the main house, filtering an iridescent light into the kitchen and living room.

The traditional formalities of the Victorian home have been reduced into a series of contemporary meandering spaces, while the addition plays upon the delicacy and ornamental qualities of the existing home.

The rear addition serves as a space for intergenerational living, providing the foundations for ongoing family life.

Key products/suppliers