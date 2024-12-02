Glebe House proves (small) size really does matter

A dwelling in the Sydney suburb of Glebe offers a space to live, work and play on a small site of only 92sqm.

Designed by U+I Building Studio, Glebe House is both residence and office space; a two-level home that sits above a self-contained studio.

At street level, the studio has its own kitchen and bathroom providing the opportunity to be either rented out separately or to live above your own workplace. A four-metre high ceiling and a minimalist material palette of brick and off-form concrete forms this space.





An all-concrete staircase leads up to the residential part of the building, which features a material palette of concrete, timber, steel and glass.

The middle level houses a bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, and bathroom. Skylights in the bedroom and bathroom, and the use of wire glazed steel frame doors allow for ventilation and natural light. Black polished plaster walls were also used to create accent walls in the bathroom.

Light coloured wooden floors continue up the second set of stairs and throughout the top floor main living, dining and kitchen. This open planned space boasts a high ceiling and exposed black steel beams. A ‘floating’ TV shelf merges into a small staircase that leads out to the roof terrace.

The rooftop’s high balustrades offer an open, yet private space for the residents to relax.

PRODUCTS

WINDOWS & DOORS

STEEL DESIGN MELBOURNE

SKYLIGHTS

VELUX

FAÇADE CLADDING

VM ZINC AUSTRALIA

TIMBER FLOORING

TONGUE-N-GROOVE

CABINETRY

IT’S DESIGN FURNITURE