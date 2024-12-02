The Gladesville Courtyard House reimagines the quintessential Sydney Federation home. The project's heart lies in its seamless connection to the backyard, specifically three mature trees: a crepe myrtle, jacaranda, and magnolia.

Architect Vanessa Wegner designed a new rear section that gracefully wraps around these natural features, creating a private courtyard. This innovative design allows the home's inhabitants to experience the beauty of the outdoors throughout the day, blurring the lines between interior and exterior living.

The new addition respects the heritage of the existing Federation house. Textured materials and warm tones echo the original architecture, creating a harmonious blend of old and new. This thoughtful approach ensures the renovated home remains a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing whole.

While details about the interior design remain elusive, we can expect a light-filled space that capitalises on the connection to the landscaped courtyard. The Gladesville Courtyard House stands as a testament to innovative design that celebrates the natural world.