From the architect:

The siting and planning of Garden View House responded directly to the natural topography and existing interventions on site.

The new L-shaped extensions occupies a previously terraced area and the pool has been sited to minimise excavation - utilising the natural fall of the site.

The new internal spaces orientate themselves to the north and existing well established terraced gardens. The garden is pulled in close to the house, seemingly always on the precipice of intruding into the internal spaces. The curved roof opens the house up to the huge Fig Tree which dominates the rear garden.

Responding to the site and the 5m fall from the back of the garden to the rear of the house, the extension and outdoor living spaces are terraces, following the natural topography of the site, allowing the occupants to explore and utilise the entire site with ease.

Materials used respond to the site in texture and colour, recessive dark colours are used at the base to enhance the view to the garden, greens referencing the garden are used where elements align with the garden and the curved roof becomes lighter once again as it reaches the sky.