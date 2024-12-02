Garden House, deriving its name from its strong connection to, well, the garden, is a series of indoor and outdoor spaces that play host to a number of unexpected views. Created by Tzannes, the practice has laid out the house around the existing garden, which acts as a wise, mature place of solitude of which the house sits around.

The house itself is split into two wings, one for formal spaces and the other informal. Each space has its own outdoor landscaped area, with the kitchen/garden room acting as fulcrum. The layout has been created in a way to ensure the occupants take full advantage of the setting, as well as accommodate the evolving needs of the family.

The house hugs the southern boundary in order to maximise exposure to the northern light and to ensure privacy. The practice endeavoured to create comfort through the implementation of passive sustainable design techniques, which saw the inclusion of large projecting roofs, that provide shade from the summer sun while letting in winter sun and furthering connection to the garden all year round. The material palette was selected due to their passive design properties, such as the face brick which, with its high thermal mass, helps regulate internal temperature.

The interior is unified in theme and character throughout, but the spatial and functional characteristics of the public spaces further enhance its warmth and aesthetic. The double-height room contains a fireplace, which allows the occupants to entertain guests in the room during the cold winter months. The private rooms hold a sense of intimacy unseen within the public spaces, ensuring there is a transition between openness and solitude between both open and concealed. Largely white throughout, natural materials have been incorporated into the interior for warmth and variation.

The view from the street effectively indicates that the home revolves around a garden, as the only built elements able to be seen are the gate and garage. The gardens extend to the edge of the footpath; even the boundary fence is absorbed by planting, maintaining privacy for the residents while, at the same time, presenting an appealing public face. If the garden is the heart of the home, then the newly-planted magnolia tree is the aorta, with the vibrant plantation offering a sense of vibrancy to the exterior space.

Displaying the ability to be flexible and place a home around a garden, Tzannes have ingeniously devised a home that is equally intriguing and ingenious. Creating clear divisions between public and private spaces inside to differentiate clearly between sanctuary and celebration, the dwelling’s garden operates as the epicentre of the home, giving the occupants a natural, tranquil place to gather.