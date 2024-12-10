Overhauling a weatherboard cottage into a hybrid home/warehouse/workshop for a lively family, OOF! architecture has created Gantry House, located on Sydney’s northern beaches.

An alteration to the existing dwelling, the practice maintained much of the original frontage of the home, ensuring it remains respectful to the streetscape. The house now expands further into the backyard, featuring a number of airy, sunny and open-trussed volumes that are equally robust and comfy.

Given that one of the clients is a builder, it meant that changes to the original design were re-considered and evolved during the construction process. The construction process, undertaken by the client, was gradual, lasting over two years. The amount of time spent altering the dwelling required OOF! to pivot continually, tweaking their ideas in order to tailor the house to the family and their growing needs.

The house is designed for the family to collect items and house them in a number of spaces, whether it be in the house, warehouse or workshop spaces. The house is open and increases connection among family members, but the subtle screening implemented by the practice allows for the spaces to belong to the individual.

The interior has been left deliberately raw and robust, with revealed structural elements, raw materials, exposed fittings and construction details seen throughout the home. It speaks to the arduous construction process, and the markings of those who built the dwelling, both the family and their skilled friends.

Outlining the skills of the client-builder, the family and their friends, Gantry House is a wonderfully exposed home that depicts the craftsmanship of the construction team and the ability of the practice. The home, which looks relatively untouched to onlookers from the street, has shed its cottage interior, now housing a light filled, robust structure that holds a sense of raw, untouched beauty.