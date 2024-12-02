Restored to its former glory by Studio P Architecture and Interiors, Frazer House looks to maintain its mid century grandeur implemented by its original designer Geoffrey Twibill.

Constructed in 1958 and located in Mosman, Studio P has looked to retain the unique characteristics of the house's heritage while bringing it up to date for the 21st century. The result is a stunning space equally timeless and contemporary.

The restoration features oversized timber windows that have been restored to capitalise on the stunning waterfront views. Natural wood elements and curved detail are accented throughout the interior, while pops of colour punctuate the otherwise neutral palette.

Key standout features that have been lovingly restored include the original tallowwood hardwood floors and some of the cedar battening. The atrium, once built around a tree, has been maintained with an updated weather-sensing, pergola-like roof.

The original bar area has been transformed into a new kitchen area, opening it up to the view and reflecting the environment through an updated smoked glass backsplash.