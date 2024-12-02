An embodiment of outstanding coastal architecture, Di Bartolo Architects’ Frame House intersects modern living within a natural coastal landscape.

The core of the client's vision was realised with a spacious submerged garage, nestled into the sandy terrain to serve both practical and aesthetic purposes. The lower level garage serves as an essential element for soil retention, while the upper floors are positioned to capture panoramic bay vistas for a couple desiring a sea change.

The architectural focal point, an extruded box with carefully sculpted sections, serves as a visual frame and gateway to the breathtaking bay views. Inside, it seamlessly transforms the bay into a captivating view, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

A travertine wall is embedded deeply in the earth, providing stability and aesthetic output. The ground floor showcases an open-plan living area, inviting natural light through vast north-facing, floor-to-ceiling glass.

Di Bartolo Architects managed to work through a number of adversities, including the pandemic and supply chain issues. From the intricately designed interior spaces to the expansive exterior deck, every aspect of the Frame House exudes an air of tranquillity and celebration of coastal living.