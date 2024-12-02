Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
frame house di bartolo architects

Frame House

An embodiment of outstanding coastal architecture, Di Bartolo Architects’ Frame House intersects modern living within a natural coastal landscape.

An embodiment of outstanding coastal architecture, Di Bartolo Architects’ Frame House intersects modern living within a natural coastal landscape.

frame house di bartolo architects

The core of the client's vision was realised with a spacious submerged garage, nestled into the sandy terrain to serve both practical and aesthetic purposes. The lower level garage serves as an essential element for soil retention, while the upper floors are positioned to capture panoramic bay vistas for a couple desiring a sea change.

frame house di bartolo architects

frame house di bartolo architects

The architectural focal point, an extruded box with carefully sculpted sections, serves as a visual frame and gateway to the breathtaking bay views. Inside, it seamlessly transforms the bay into a captivating view, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

frame house di bartolo architects

frame house di bartolo architects

A travertine wall is embedded deeply in the earth, providing stability and aesthetic output. The ground floor showcases an open-plan living area, inviting natural light through vast north-facing, floor-to-ceiling glass.

frame house di bartolo architects

frame house di bartolo architects

Di Bartolo Architects managed to work through a number of adversities, including the pandemic and supply chain issues. From the intricately designed interior spaces to the expansive exterior deck, every aspect of the Frame House exudes an air of tranquillity and celebration of coastal living.

frame house di bartolo architects

Project Summary
LocationVIC
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectDi Bartolo Architects
PhotographerPeter Bennetts
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap