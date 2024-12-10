Logo
Four Bayes Beach House

Four Bayes is a charming beach house designed to cater to the dynamic needs of a young family.

From the architect:

Nestled in a prime coastal location, this home is a sanctuary that provides comfort, style, and a connection to nature, all within an elegantly designed space.

Thoughtful, elegant materials like travertine crazy pave flooring, fluted tiles, and American oak create a warm and cohesive atmosphere throughout the home.

The bespoke fireplace design serves as a strong focal point, adding a touch of sophistication and providing a cozy gathering spot for the family.

The incorporation of curves and soft edges in the design ensures an elegant feel and visual connection across the living areas, enhancing the overall flow and comfort of the space.

Full-height glazed doors allow for a seamless transition between the indoor living spaces and the outdoor entertaining and pool areas, perfect for embracing the coastal lifestyle while providing a healthy and comfortable living environment for the family.

Project Summary
LocationAvalon Beach, NSW
Year2024
StatusComplete
Credits
PhotographerTim Pascoe
Architect
