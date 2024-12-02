Sitting on a distinct triangular site, Richard Cole Architecture’s Foamcrest Apartments are directly informed by their location. The material curation and structure responds to immediate issues, such as streetscape, maintenance and placement.

Comprising seven apartments, each floorplate is unique due to the building’s profile, and are adaptable to the occupant’s preferences. The triangle site allows for the tower to front two streets, with a central lobby that is open to the sky. The form emphasises a low profiled horizontality that is generally well below the height limit, with a contemporary approach bringing a fresh perspective to the local built environment.

The verdant lobby is well ventilated, with vertical detailing directing eyes to the framed view of the sky. The lobby connects to Newport with site links and in materiality, with full height doors and external openings. The rounded form and aqueous shades of the building echo the coastline, with a sand-like rendered facade and pale green bricks.

Glazed bricks, off form concrete, sandstone and timber feature amongst the exterior and interior. Given the durable qualities of the materials, the building will require little to no maintenance and is well equipped to withstand the coastal conditions.

Impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail has birthed Foamcrest Apartments, which may prove the catalyst for design language change of multi-residential buildings in the region. Richard Cole Architecture’s distinctive design has birthed adaptable floorplates that cater to the owners amongst a coastal tonal palette.