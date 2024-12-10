A bright yellow door stands out against the old bluestone exterior of a worker's cottage in Melbourne's Fitzroy.

Inside, a collaboration between Lee Dwyer of Leftfield Studio and Tamara Hannaford-Maizey of Hannaford Design Studio has transformed the space.

Inspired by the client's art collection and love for green, they aimed to blend various design styles into a cohesive story.

The result is Fitzroy House, a home that balances playful quirkiness with rich textures and brass accents.

Historical elements like skirtings and fireplaces were restored alongside bold modern touches.

The kitchen, renovated in 2021 by Robert Nichol & Sons, remains untouched as a nod to its award-winning design.

Architecture & Design sits down with the design team to discuss this iconic design collaboration at the heart of Fitzroy.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?

Contemporary yet mixing the old with new, pops of colour and a bit of glam with reflective surfaces.

The client had a very clear brief for the house, make it contemporary yet inviting with a playful quirkiness through and celebrate the original bluestone and please add green! Which you can see throughout the space. Lee and Tamara were fortunate enough to have the creative trust from the client.

While the front of the house is a stately bluestone facade of a heritage 1800s workers cottage it also consisted of previously designed modern extension at the rear, Lee of Leftfield Studio and Tamara of Hannaford Design Studio instantly saw the exciting opportunity to connect the two areas of the home and create something truly special.

During the concept phase, we had an idea that the the front rooms needed pops of colour - for example, paint the hallway bright yellow inspiration from the Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington House, London however the clients weren't completely sold on this. So, after much debate, we decided to run with a more natural tone, allowing the clients' extensive art collection to be the feature. This includes the fantastic bright pink neon artwork 'Turn me on', which guides you down the hall into the formal lounge and dining room. Its bright pink hue lights up the entrance at night in an amazing splash of colour which spills out onto the street.

The lounge and dining room was, without a doubt, one of the hardest rooms to design. All four walls were bluestone, with existing windows (some internal) which we couldn't change or alter. So, this left really only the ceiling and paint to work with. So Lee (Leftfield Studio) said "why don't we just mirror the ceiling?" We presented this to the client, and it was a major hit. The solution for the type of mirroring material (see further below) is also unique. The final element of this room was the bronze joinery - again a unique solution discussed below.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

During the design phase, we convinced the clients to re-configure the existing back section of the house into more usable spaces. We kept plumbing mostly in the same spaces, but removed the heavy black tiles, and replaced them with a soft timber. We reskinned one bathroom (and demolished the other bathroom) to make way for wine storage and a laundry.

During the construction phase, lifting a section of floor revealed a little swamp. This was caused by a screw incorrectly inserted into a mains waterpipe - there was extensive water damage. It was lucky we discovered this issue - it allowed for repairs to the sub-floor, and ultimately a much better floor layout once repaired.

The patina bronze panels on most of the joinery was also an issue to source due to supplier lead-times and cost.

'Ox Finishes' saved the day, providing a stunning result. Ox also supplied the amazing Yves Klien blue 2-pac joinery, allowing a pop of colour within the timber-veneer murphy bed and robes in the bedroom.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

The client was heavy involved in the conceptual and design phase, which made it easy to swap in and out items, and to keep the project moving.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?

Yes! Polished chrome panels line the ceiling in the formal lounge and dining room to provide the mirror effect. We also used the Unios slimline track with dark lighters and mini-spots for the lighting, which assists to highlight the art. In tandem with the skylights in this room, the mirror effect magnifies the impact of original 1800s bluestone in this room to provide an soft, ethereal light through the room during the day, a warm glow at night (from what was previously the darkest room in the house).

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

Both Leftfield Studio and Hannaford Design Studio create spaces that are unique to their clients that ensure longevity yet push the boundaries to surprise and achieve bold yet beautiful spaces.