Matt Gibson Architecture + Design’s transformation of Fitzroy Bridge House effectively remains straight faced to the world outside. The Victorian-era facade of the home remains intact, but what lies behind the front door is something else entirely.

The home has effectively been divided by the practice into three volumes, separated by green courtyards and a bridge. The front of the home has been restored, with the living and dining rooms situated in the existing volume. The new kitchen and family room connect to the older space through the creation of a glazed corridor.

Looking upwards, there are two spaces that house the bedrooms and bathrooms, that are linked by a bridge that is installed above the courtyard. The third volume is placed at the other side of a second courtyard. Effectively detached from the house, it comprises a garage, studio and upstairs study that can be easily converted into a bedroom.

The ‘pavilions’ are made out of bricks salvaged from the original dwelling. They have been painted white and form the structural mass of each volume, with black window frames juxtaposing the bright render. The rear facade features a black painted frontage that contrasts the white of the brickwork. A slatted wooden door opens to the garage.

Moving inside, the interior combines contemporary finishes with Victorian-era characteristics, which the clientele asked be retained. Both modern and vintage intertwine to create a sense of openness. White walls and timber panelling are flexible, giving the occupants the ability to open or close the house from the courtyards at their own choosing, with curtains providing an additional avenue.

Fitzroy Bridge House, made up of three respective volumes, fuses contemporary nous and Victorian grandeur to create a family home defined by its courtyard spaces and connected by its bridges and corridors. Matt Gibson Architecture + Design have done exceptionally well to retain Victorian character, designing a home ready-made for modern family living.