Fifty Two Black, Australia’s very first collection of residences to be designed by in-demand New York interior designer, Meg Sharpe, has just reached completion, bringing together a stellar design team to create a portal into a world of glamour and luxury.

The world-first collaboration sees internationally acclaimed designer Meg Sharpe, global award winning architect Gregory Tuck and celebrated Australian architectural practice Nicholas Day Architects, brought together by lifestyle developer PB&Co. to deliver an elite collection of fully furnished, bespoke residences in Melbourne’s prestigious bayside suburb of Brighton.

The collaboration grants entry into an aspirational world of elevated luxury experiences, with pieces from world-renowned artisans that are anchored in style and superior craftsmanship. The bespoke styled interiors with RH furnishings come together beautifully, elevating each carefully sculpted residence at Fifty Two Black.

Regarded as Australia’s pre-eminent architectural practice for high quality residences, Nicholas Day

Architects craft buildings to perfection, with an eye for classical detail. Gregory Tuck Architecture is a design studio based in Brooklyn, NYC, deeply committed to the authenticity and resonance of historical forms.

Drawing on the relaxed elegance of Brighton, the architectural form of Fifty Two Black is sculptural and timeless, while the impeccably curated interiors include decadent tones of brass, silver and polished nickel to complement pale oak flooring and mosaic marble tiling.

With soaring 3.3m high ceilings in each residence, from arrival the atmosphere of Fifty Two Black is one of heightened grandeur and effortless elegance. Fifty Two Black presents three completed, fully furnished luxury residences for lease and two residences up for sale, including a magnificent penthouse, with each residence defined by one of three richly layered and immersive concepts crafted by Meg Sharpe: Californian Romantic, Desert Moderne and Deco Elegance.

The residences exude luxury living, with bespoke floor to ceiling marble panels in the bathrooms, hand laid black onyx floor to the powder rooms, leathered black granite surfaces, and custom mosaic flooring imported and laid by artisans.

Inspired by an Art-Deco coastal escape, the interiors of Fifty Two Black’s opulent Deco Elegance penthouse contains rich timber, deep hues and vibrant textuality against a serene palette. Penthouse furnishings include RH’s polished chrome and ebony Italia fabric vertical channel panel platform bed, the sleek and sculptural 1950s Italian leather sofa, a Modena track arm sofa handcrafted in the USA and the artisan crafted Lucien parchment 4 door sideboard.

Evoking the atmosphere of a refined seaside retreat, The Desert Moderne interiors of Residences Two and Four engage an earthen palette, sublime textures and rich, shimmering materials that blend decadence with timeless luxury.

Statement furnishings include a Palermo hand-knotted silk rug crafted from the finest hand-spun silk, the sumptuous Sullivan leather platform bed in Berkshire Camel, and the Maxwell sofa, where sublime minimalism meets supreme comfort.

The Californian Romantic-inspired Residences One and Three are informed by femininity and warmth, with natural materials and soft curves complemented by bespoke, handcrafted furniture and aged iron fixtures that conjure imagery of old-world glamour.

Each Californian Romantic residence is styled with a Vitré handwoven silk shag rug, a European oak live-edge console table in a richly burnished Oak Brûlé timber, an 18th century French-inspired Maison canopy bed and the Edwardian-inspired hardwood and leather Barclay leather chair.