Located on a fashionable site in South Yarra with expansive views of Fawkner Park, Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors’ Fawkner House holds a strong sense of prestige and conviction across all nine residences.

Developed by Beulah, the design of the entire complex is defined by sweeping curves, natural light, expansive views and refined finishes. As opposed to looking like an atypical apartment complex, the precinct looks like a singular residential dwelling ensuring it remains in tune with the architectural language of the street.

Fawkner House channels Le Corbusier’s 1954 chapel Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, France, in both philosophy and form. The chapel was a very healthy building, which has been mimicked by RMA with the likes of acoustics, air quality and sustainability carefully considered. High ceilings and wide hallways evoke a sense of elegance, but also invite fresh air from outside to circulate.

Entering through a custom made door, the triple height entryway is accentuated by calacatta viola marble that contains nuances of burgundy, white and grey. The interiors throughout all spaces feature a material palette boasting timeless materials, with timber floors and joinery and polished plaster fireplaces throughout.

Natural stone slabs are seen throughout the kitchen and cabinetry, with a full Gaggenau appliance range on show. Each kitchen features a walk-in pantry and wine fridge. The master bedrooms contain walk-in wardrobes and hand-stained veneer cabinetry, while the ensuites feature natural stone tiling.

Fawkner House embodies all that is contemporary luxurious living throughout each of its residences and shared spaces. The development’s gentle curves, soft tonal palette and verdant gardens makes for an elegant living experience heightened by the design nous of Rob Mills Architecture.