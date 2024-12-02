From the architect:

Fairfield Courtyard House is a contemporary modification to a significant heritage home. Created for a retiring couple the house is their inner-city sanctuary.

Natural light, ventilation, and garden views are integrated through the incorporation of two courtyards. The first, a courtyard to the north which adjoins the kitchen, living, and dining areas, fostering an indoor-outdoor connection. Meanwhile, the second courtyard serves as a seasonal backdrop, visually accessible from the main bedroom, ensuite, walk-in robe, and hallway.

The large courtyard to the north is shielded by a substantial rear wall, offering a sense of seclusion and tranquillity. Flanked on the other side by an outdoor pavilion which is centrally positioned within the home. This further enhances privacy while allowing access for family and friends from both sides.

The materials are a combination of robust, timeless finishes, with a strong focus on craftsmanship. The exterior is a mixture of bush hammered concrete and off form cement, with steel doors and windows.

The interior ceiling and skylight reveals polished plaster, and the walls and floors are lined with sustainably sourced hardwood.