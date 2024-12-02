FIGR’s Melbourne worker's cottage sees the light

A worker’s cottage in the Melbourne suburb of Cremorne has received an extension, which the project’s architect says, “celebrates the journey through the old to the new”.

Home to architect Michael Artemenko, co-director of architecture firm FIGR, and his family, the Light Corridor project introduces natural light and quality spaces to the existing home.

Upon arrival, the property presents itself as a familiar Victorian worker’s cottage. FIGR’s design restored the heritage façade and gave careful consideration to retaining and celebrating the period features in the original build.

As visitors move down the typical straight Victorian corridor, they arrive at a double height spotted gum tunnel which is the beginning of the journey from old to new. This tunnel conceals the laundry and main bathroom.

At the end of the tunnel the project takes its twist, opening up to the new addition which the architects described as “dramatic in both texture and atmosphere”. The extension utilises timber features and fibre cement walls, and accommodates a kitchen, and a living and dining area.

Natural light is maximised throughout these spaces thanks to a number of windows. Sliding glass doors and timber battens connect the dwelling with the outside, allowing for both sunlight and privacy. Highlight windows also welcome further light.