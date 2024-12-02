Logo
Essendon Duplex

Essendon Duplex

This Essendon Development is an impressive display of architectural design. The duplex was constructed with careful consideration to maximise the development potential of the limited space available.

The attention-grabbing design features two units, each with five bedrooms and spacious living and dining rooms. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors provide seamless integration with the alfresco space, creating a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living.

One of the most striking features of the duplex is the picture framing design that catches the eye of passersby. The muted colour palette used throughout exudes a sense of calmness and tranquillity.

The neutral tones are thoughtfully combined with rich textures and luxurious finishes, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that permeates throughout the duplex.

Overall, the Essendon project is an exceptional example of meticulous design and attention to detail. The careful consideration put into every aspect of the duplex is evident, resulting in two stunning and functional homes that are sure to impress for years to come.

Project Summary
LocationEssendon, VIC
Year2023
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectELC
PhotographerPhillip Handforth
