Designed by Lachlan Shepherd Architects, Esplanade House 2 allocates space to flourish for its occupants across three levels. The levels are compartmentalised into three distinct zones, each carrying out its purpose with conviction.

The lower ground level is accessed via the street, and contains a multi-purpose rumpus room, amenities area and a basement car garage. The space offers views out to the pool and surrounding landscaping, undertaken by ASCO Torquay.

Moving upwards, three guest bedrooms, an additional rumpus room and the alfresco pool area all sit on the ground floor. The northern yard features a garden filled with lush plantations and a fence composed of the same cladding as seen on the facade.The upper floor features a number of communal and functional spaces, including the hybrid living-kitchen-dining area, a study nook and the master bedroom.

The home has been configured in such a way that certain sections of the house can be closed off depending on the requirements of the occupants. The first floor comprises the necessary facilities for the clients to live, but if visitors or family come to stay, the ground floor can then be utilised. The configuration ensures a sustainable dwelling that is already efficient without factoring in energy and water systems implemented by the practice.

The tonal curation of the home channels mid-century modernist architecture, with a collection of straightforward materials and structural expression are favoured over ornamentation. Cream walls and cabinetry, timber, extensive glazing, glass and concrete feature amongst the interiors. Each level is accessed via a glass-enclosed stairwell and lift shaft.

A considered approach from Lachlan Shepherd Architects has resulted in an intelligently configured and efficient home that is Esplanade House 2. A restrained palette of earthy materials intertwines with ocean vignettes to create a home that is born for both a social and private lifestyle.