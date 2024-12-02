Vokes & Peters, in collaboration with Tass Construction Group, have breathed new life into an inner-city cottage, dubbed Erskineville. The project, recently recognized at the 2023 NSW Housing Industry Association Awards, transforms the residence into a light-filled, two-storey haven.

The renovation seamlessly blends heritage with modern luxury. The original Victorian-era painted brickwork and timber facade remain, preserving the streetscape character. Stepping inside, the extensive work – akin to a rebuild – reveals a surprising transformation.

Detailed ceilings and strategically placed skylights bathe the interior in natural light, creating an airy and spacious feel. Custom-made curved awning hoods throughout the house echo the natural world's gentle curves, further enhancing the contemporary and light-filled atmosphere.

A highlight of the renovation is the cleverly integrated second storey. Two distinct staircases – one straight, the other a striking spiral – along with curved walls and ceilings, create a sense of intimacy, connection, and easy access throughout the home, while still maintaining individual privacy.

Luxury defines the interior design. Modern fixtures and fittings throughout the home provide a sense of comfort and elegance. This is particularly evident in the dynamic open kitchen. Marble countertops gleam alongside custom cabinetry, boasting both open shelving and concealed storage. The spectacular tiled floors add a pop of colour, infusing the space with a touch of retro-inspired sophistication.

The opulent feel extends to the bathrooms, with gold fixtures and intricate tilework adorning the walls. Natural timber flooring and architraves provide warmth and continuity throughout the house, transitioning seamlessly to the backyard with its original brick paving.