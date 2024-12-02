Nestled amidst the leafy serenity of Epping, Studio Minosa's Epping Residence transcends the boundaries of mere living space, transforming into a captivating sanctuary of contemporary luxury.

The interior design studio’s employment of the “spaces within spaces” concept optimises the scale of the residence while embracing clean lines and seamlessly integrating the existing architectural elements.

This approach breathes life into the heart of the home, revitalising the kitchen, living area, entryway, office, bar, and powder room. Each room undergoes a remarkable transformation, morphing into a haven of refined serenity where every detail finds its place in a harmonious dance.

Clean lines dominate the aesthetic, creating a sense of order and tranquillity. However, this minimalism is not devoid of personality. Pops of colour and carefully curated textures feature throughout, ensuring each space exudes a unique character while maintaining a cohesive flow.

The project ingeniously utilises the inherent architectural elements of the new home. Studio Minosa transforms these features into integral parts of the design, rather than treating them as limitations. This creates a sense of continuity and harmony throughout the residence, ensuring each space feels like an organic extension of the whole.

The "spaces within spaces" concept fosters a sense of intimacy and creates areas tailored for specific purposes, yet they effortlessly connect, encouraging interaction and flow. Each aspect of contemporary living is accounted for across each of the spaces, irrespective of form or purpose.