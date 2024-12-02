Elemental House: Off-grid minimalist design to brave the weather

Elemental House is an off-grid hillside home designed to make the most of stunning views while holding up to harsh weather conditions.

An hour north of Melbourne, the site can be described as raw and windswept. And while the site boasts panoramic nature views, it is also subject to the harshest of the Australian elements – sun, wind and the ever-present threat of bushfire.

Architectural response

It was important to address these harsh weather conditions in the home’s architecture, hence the name ‘Elemental House’.

For example, deep, chunky eaves were introduced to block out the sun and withstand the winds.

The entire exterior has also been clad in Spotted Gum timber as it is durable, low-maintenance and meets bushfire requirements.

The home’s eastern façade looks out upon a steep valley. For this reason, there are no doors on this side of the house, but instead a raised window seat that allows occupants to immerse themselves in the landscape.

Sustainable design

The home is completely off-grid. It produces all of its own power through solar energy, and household water from rain water.