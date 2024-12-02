Altering a federation-style home located in Sydney’s inner-west, Studio P has brought a modernist touch to Dulwich Hill Residence. Concealed from the street, the work conducted by the practice remains hidden, until you move through the new portion of the house.

The new addition comprises a contemporary kitchen and dining space and multifunction outdoor area, that has allowed the clients to live and entertain openly and comfortably. The unique nature of the site, in terms of both size and location, has made for a unique project, with a leafy park sharing a side boundary with the home.

The clients are a working couple who travel often for work and leisure. When at home, the couple loves to entertain and host their two young nephews, who visit frequently. The brief supplied by the clients asked for a more open home with the space to entertain, with an emphasised connection between the house, garden and park, without allowing onlookers too much of a view into the home.

The original dwelling came with its challenges, and possessed cracking walls and a leaking roof. While still in love with the home and its location, the clients believed it was time for change. The original dwelling comprises two bedrooms and a bathroom, a laundry and a kitchen, but the space itself felt cramped. Extra storage was a must, as was a bath in the bathroom.

Studio P set to work on devising a home that was to be spacious enough despite the site constraints. It forced the practice to be clever in their design, with a cathedral ceiling in the new addition utilised to increase the sense of openness. Full height storage cupboards also feature within the new addition, with full height windows offering views of the nearby park that can be closed off with curtains when privacy is required.

In order to ensure the project remained on budget, much of the existing footprint was utilised. Studio P worked solely within the existing footprint, which resulted in a number of cost saving measures. In terms of sustainability, much of the existing dwelling was retained. While there were some parts of the home damaged and/or unnecessary in the new build, the practice only removed parts where it was forced to. The practice reclaimed Australian timber for the deck and rear timber gable and used local suppliers for many of the materials. The new windows feature highlight louvres, which allow for cross ventilation and mitigate the need for excessive artificial air conditioning.

Despite the compelling nature of the site and the challenges of a dilapidated existing dwelling, Studio P has created an addition to a home that has brought spaciousness and a connection to nature to Dulwich Hill Residence. The home itself intertwines both contemporary and federational stylings, that mould together seamlessly to create an open home that allows for entertainment and relaxation in equal measure.