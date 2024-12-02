Dramatic, angular home looms over the Victorian coast

From the architect:

Located in the Victorian coastal town of Jan Juc, the site is positioned on a south-east facing hill with extensive ocean views. The house has been designed to maximise the views afforded from within, whether they are directed outward to the sea or inward to the stunning courtyard pool around which the house is planned.

This is the second residence Idle Architecture Studio has designed for this client, who had outgrown their previous space. The client requested a new house that would assist with the increasing spatial demands of a growing family, incorporating flexible internal/external living areas. This new residence presents as a sculptural response to ocean views, connection to natural light, sheltered spaces and internal circulation requirements.

An elongated kitchen/dining/living area raised above the ground was conceived as a way to capitalise on ocean views. Full-length glazing to both sides allows views through the internal living areas from sheltered external living areas to the rear of the site, where access to northern sunlight is of high importance. This feature enables protection from the coastal weather conditions while maintaining ocean views throughout. A master bedroom and parents wing is placed above the living areas to the western side, separated from the children’s bedroom wing on the eastern side of the site, which steps up with the natural slope of the land.

Mindful of its exposed coastal location, the dramatic form has been clad in copper and Colorbond sheeting; materials perfectly suited to the varied weather conditions. Fine resolution of detail was paramount both inside and out. Internally, the restrained palette results in a cohesive interior made up of finished that combine to create mood and atmosphere that is unique to each room.