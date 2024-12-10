Logo
Dragon Tree Terrace

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Newtown, Sydney, Dragon Tree Terrace is a beautifully restored and reimagined home, tailored to meet the needs of a young professional couple.

134af2e2-bd7e-4700-863d-b9926b99af23-Kitchen___Dinin.jpg

2128e1af-62ae-4ec1-b4a5-0c43fd45ce42-Entry_Hall.jpg

22214c70-62bc-43d4-ab25-230ea2d6bb00-Living.jpg

234e931f-e3dc-4599-86d7-8fcffc47dc17-Entry_Hall.jpg

3dc4418e-579c-4d76-a0b6-a9f93cf19912-Street_Elevatio.jpg

3fa37deb-cad9-4ae9-98e3-c4faf9a1403c-Kitchen.jpg

4232ea89-b0a7-43e9-88a8-2fc42e78412e-Street_Elevatio.jpg

73d1b244-597c-4d82-b989-b5d0badbe12a-Living.jpg

74f91e01-a0f1-476e-9bb5-642af5958062-View_from_Rear.jpg

7a92c98a-0009-4b20-8b61-bcc698c38115.jpg

87989985-e646-40d8-9be2-4eff26e640ae-Master_Bedroom.jpg

a8e9b26e-71fb-4304-b91a-ae59c41b8cbc-Dining___Kitche.jpg

b4bdd288-c8ad-4382-a939-e10fb230099b-Living.jpg

cb26ba86-54f7-4446-aaef-c1a255e19199-Bathroom.jpg

e1957fc8-b6f5-4b17-b963-9a9f23fefdaa-Bathroom-Josephine_Hurley.jpg

e9335635-86e3-4a4f-a689-4a7282ac4311-Bathroom.jpg

f0d2f714-e9ba-41c5-818c-a155172846e5-Kitchen.jpg

f32cf498-8a91-4af7-8996-fa0c32ed1046-Guest_Bedroom.jpg

From the architect:

Originally built in 1890-91, this house reflects the dense urban charm of the area, which was once inhabited by the Cadigal people.

Though it appears as a modest single-storey home from the street, the property unfolds into two levels at the rear, maximising the sloping landscape of its compact 164-square-meter site.

Dragon Tree Terrace, like many of the Late Victorian homes that define Newtown’s heritage conservation area, required extensive repairs and updates after being on the rental market for several years.

Completed in 2023, the transformation of this 120-square-meter residence is a masterclass in balancing historical preservation with contemporary design.

The home’s alterations and additions respect its Victorian roots while introducing sleek, modern touches that enhance both functionality and style.

Now, Dragon Tree Terrace serves as an ideal space for a young couple, offering an artful blend of comfort, convenience, and sophistication.

The thoughtful renovation not only restored the home’s structural integrity but also breathed new life into the property, making it a prime example of modern urban living in one of Sydney’s most sought-after suburbs.

Project Summary
LocationNewtown, NSW
Year2023
StatusComplete
Credits
PhotographerTom Ferguson
ArchitectJosephine Hurley Architecture
