Sitting upon an untouched coastal site, Dolphin Sands Studio is imagined by Matt Williams Architects as the destination from a lengthy journey in which all burdens are laid to rest.

The practice was involved from the very genesis of the project, helping the pair of clients to even select the site for the home. Hailing from Los Angeles, the studio was required to provide temporary accommodation with all the requirements a dwelling of this ilk should. Isolated from suburbia and offering views of Tasmania’s Nine Mile Beach, the home has been likened to both a slide-viewer and solid tent by Williams.

The site decided upon was untouched, littered with vegetated dunes. The site was to contain the studio and a larger, future residence, and so Matt Williams set about determining the location for each dwelling. Considerations of essential services were made early, in a bid to ensure the driveway, water tank, power source and wastewater would not disturb the local ecosystem.

The driveway sits on the edge of the road, with the water tank buried beneath for both domestic use and if required for bushfire. The driveway leads to a path to the house that intertwines with the contours of the site, which furthers privacy and does not disrupt the site. The dwelling has been intentionally hoisted above the dunes through the use of the Surefoot footing system, giving vegetation and wildlife the ability to move about unrestricted.

Much of the budget was allocated towards establishing elements such as the driveway, electricity systems, water tank and wastewater systems on such an untapped site. Oriented Strand Board lining removes the need for plasterboard, and informs much of the interior palette. Black limestone pavers and dark fixtures equally contribute to the rich and resourceful tonal selection.

Capturing views of Great Oyster Bay, Dolphin Sands Studio looks to encapsulate all things associated with a secluded coastal setting. Despite its modest footprint, the 36 square metre abode’s open plan ensures it is still a spacious dwelling that is able to house its occupants on a moment’s notice.