dickens st residence

From the architect:

Situated on an elevated, sloping site in Glen Iris, this project involved expanding a 1920s Art Deco residence encompassing the addition of a new kitchen, dining area, living space, three extra bedrooms, a home office, three fresh bathrooms, and a garage and laundry to the rear.

Existing spaces and period details in the original front part of the house were retained, with the front living room repurposed as a master bedroom, walk-in robe and ensuite with a new powder room and stairs worked into the existing building footprint.

A new light-filled spacious kitchen, dining and living room was added to the rear, running along the south side of the block so as to maximise the opportunity for north facing windows. The south side of the room was punctuated by a long skylight to allow natural light into the south side of the room.

Externally, the extension presents itself as a dark-toned, contemporary structure with clean lines, contrasting with the Art Deco style of the original dwelling. Dark grey vertical blades provide visual interest and architectural expression whilst offering privacy for the first floor bedrooms.

Internally a material palette featuring black cabinetry, warm timber veneers, and natural marble was carefully selected to create a striking contrast with the white-limed engineered flooring.

Each bathroom was adorned with beautifully crafted handmade feature tiles, adding a touch of uniqueness and individuality to the interiors.