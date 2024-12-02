Logo
Designing low-maintenance family homes on a budget

This project includes two simple, low-maintenance dwellings created for a client looking for a low-maintenance family home to occupy, and a dwelling that could be retained and rented out.

35838-LivingSpace.jpg

35839-KitchenIsland.jpg

35840-LivingRoomDetai.jpg

35841-KitchenandMeals.jpg

35842-Viewfromlivinga.jpg

35844-Viewalongentryc.jpg

35846.jpg

35850.jpg

35851.jpg

35858-FrontdoorandEnt.jpg

35859-MainFacade-1.jpg

35861-FloorPlans.png

35859-MainFacade.jpg

To retain the appearance of two separate dwellings while maintaining natural light and ventilation, the dwellings are connected only by one common wall.

The project brief included hard-wearing, resilient materials that would require minimal attention. Therefore, the architect decided to use large format porcelain tiles throughout the two dwellings to maximise natural light to the poorly oriented site, and provide a blank canvas for the occupiers. A warm grey tone was adopted for all surfaces to enhance rather than inhibit the legibility of the space.

Due to the slightly irregular proportions of the site (almost square), the floor plan was compressed. To counteract this, the entry hall was widened and features a modest void and an abundance of natural light. Upstairs there is also a focus on natural light and storage. Each bedroom features a private ensuite and walk-In robe. A retreat between the two children’s bedrooms serves as a secondary living space and also contains a large linen press.

“The design aesthetic is fairly minimal in its execution,” says architect Robert Davidov.

“This was partly driven by our client’s requirements for finishes that would be very low-maintenance and my desire to maximise the perceived scale of the main living area by focusing on form rather than texture.

“As a simple project that was highly budget-driven, I would like to highlight the quantity of joinery and glazing that was achieved, and how these elements add to the liveability and enjoyment of the space.”

Project Summary
LocationMelbourne, VIC
Year2017
StatusComplete
Size500 m²
Budget$12,000,000
Credits
ArchitectDavidov Partners Architects
