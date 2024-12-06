Designing a home that gets right to the point

A block of land – whatever the shape or size – is one of the many factors that will determine the overall design of an architectural project. This is no ground-breaking news.

Some sites, though, are just a bit more unconventional. Take the Triangle House for instance. Built on a 180-square-metre triangular-shaped block in Perth, the three-cornered home is an example of what can be achieved with clever design on the most challenging of sites.





“The efficient layout and sense of spaciousness is a surprise to those who enter, with expansive views through to the leafy Hyde Park and the city beyond,” says Robeson Architects, the firm behind the project’s design.

The two-level home offers 170-square-metres of internal space, featuring concrete flooring throughout, and a skylight over the staircase.

A home office and guest suite are located on street level, while the living areas and master suite sits above. Making the most of the available space, the pointy end of the home accommodates a small courtyard (street level) and a balcony (upper level).





Despite only being metres away from the busy Beaufort Street, the project’s design incorporates acoustic and one-way glass – that together with highly considered openings and sight lines – ensures maximised privacy.

Artist Robert Jenkins was commissioned to create a street art piece on the exterior wall of the dwelling.