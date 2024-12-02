From the architect:

The new rear addition of Deck House positions the living spaces toward the north which centre around a timber deck. The home is light and airy with a seamless transition from old to new and dramatic sweeping roof to capture light and views of the sky while maintaining privacy and overlooking from the surrounding buildings.

The material palette is intentionally contemporary to reinforce the indoor-outdoor connection as the doors open up to the courtyard, transforming the living spaces into outdoor rooms.

Materials and fixtures are reclaimed including the Bifold doors and Kitchen to further enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of the project.