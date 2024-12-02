Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
deck house ssd studio

Deck House

Deck House looks to transition seamlessly from old to new with a dramatic sweeping roof to capture light and views of the sky while maintaining privacy and overlooking from the surrounding buildings.

From the architect:

deck house ssd studio

deck house ssd studio

The new rear addition of Deck House positions the living spaces toward the north which centre around a timber deck. The home is light and airy with a seamless transition from old to new and dramatic sweeping roof to capture light and views of the sky while maintaining privacy and overlooking from the surrounding buildings.

deck house ssd studio

deck house ssd studio

The material palette is intentionally contemporary to reinforce the indoor-outdoor connection as the doors open up to the courtyard, transforming the living spaces into outdoor rooms.

deck house ssd studio

deck house ssd studio

Materials and fixtures are reclaimed including the Bifold doors and Kitchen to further enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of the project.

deck house ssd studio

deck house ssd studio

deck house ssd studio

Project Summary
LocationGreenwich, NSW
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectSSD Studio
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap