From the architect:

Nestled on the picturesque Pearl Beach in the NSW Central Coast, Crystal House is testament to the dedication to innovative design and sustainable architecture.

This stunning holiday house harmoniously blends luxury and low maintenance living with our signature pavilion architecture style, all while celebrating the use of natural materials.

Every detail has been carefully crafted to offer an unparalleled living experience that showcases the practice's design in creating open, airy spaces that seamlessly merge with the environment.

Fabric believes in the beauty and sustainability of natural materials. Crystal House incorporates these elements, promoting eco-conscious design while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.

Fabric Architecture Studio pride in its local region forges an innate understanding with site and context, allowing the practice to design homes that capture the essence of coastal living and functionality.