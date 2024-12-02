Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Crystal House

Crystal House

Nestled on the picturesque Pearl Beach in the NSW Central Coast, Crystal House is testament to the dedication to innovative design and sustainable architecture.

From the architect:

Nestled on the picturesque Pearl Beach in the NSW Central Coast, Crystal House is testament to the dedication to innovative design and sustainable architecture.

crystal house

crystal house

This stunning holiday house harmoniously blends luxury and low maintenance living with our signature pavilion architecture style, all while celebrating the use of natural materials.

crystal house

crystal house

Every detail has been carefully crafted to offer an unparalleled living experience that showcases the practice's design in creating open, airy spaces that seamlessly merge with the environment.

crystal house

crystal house

Fabric believes in the beauty and sustainability of natural materials. Crystal House incorporates these elements, promoting eco-conscious design while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.

crystal house

crystal house

Fabric Architecture Studio pride in its local region forges an innate understanding with site and context, allowing the practice to design homes that capture the essence of coastal living and functionality.

Project Summary
LocationPearl Beach, NSW
Year2023
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectFabric Architecture Studio
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap