Creating a light, open space for contemporary urban living

A small addition to a heritage worker’s cottage in the back streets of Carlton has created a light-filled open space for contemporary living.

“The brief was very simple; turn the dark and contorted cottage into something more aligned with contemporary living, with lots of light, connected zones and a highly efficient use of space,” says architect Tom Robertson.

“My favourite design feature is probably the clever and efficient use of space to maximise the volume of such a restricted site.

“But one of the best components of this is the staircase – it’s refined and beautifully constructed. It’s also a statement, without being overly imposing, and the mesh balustrade is a delicate division.”

The home’s interior boasts a neutral colour palette, consisting mostly of white, black, grey and light wood. Similarly, the materials are unobtrusive and blend seamlessly with the design, creating a natural sense of comfort and ease.

In terms of sustainability, the home’s main highlight window is oriented north, while the western sun is blocked. High performance insulation and glazing also produce a well-performing internal climate.