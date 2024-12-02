Courtyard HouseAustralian architecture studio CHROFI, together with FABPREFAB, completes its prefabricated, off-grid ‘Courtyard House.’
The timber structure expresses a contemporary re-imagination of the traditional home found throughout rural Australia, and is designed for FABPREFAB, a construction company with a focus on prefabrication and modular residential projects.
The design team expands the typical veranda, which is transformed to become an outdoor courtyard.
A sliding timber screen to the rear offers the dwelling a transformative element, providing an intimate courtyard which might open outward to the sweeping landscape.
CHROFI designs the ‘Courtyard House’ for FABPREFAB as a flexible and transformative collection of living spaces.
The project is organised with a layout that is unexpectedly wide and open for a building normally dictated by narrow proportions.
The dynamic arrangement of these outward-facing spaces provides a strong connection to the shifting landscape.
The prefabricated typology situates the project lightly atop the land without degrading the natural condition of the site with invasive construction.