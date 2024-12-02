Logo
Courtyard House

Courtyard House

Australian architecture studio CHROFI, together with FABPREFAB, completes its prefabricated, off-grid ‘Courtyard House.’

The timber structure expresses a contemporary re-imagination of the traditional home found throughout rural Australia, and is designed for FABPREFAB, a construction company with a focus on prefabrication and modular residential projects.

The design team expands the typical veranda, which is transformed to become an outdoor courtyard.

A sliding timber screen to the rear offers the dwelling a transformative element, providing an intimate courtyard which might open outward to the sweeping landscape.

CHROFI designs the ‘Courtyard House’ for FABPREFAB as a flexible and transformative collection of living spaces.

The project is organised with a layout that is unexpectedly wide and open for a building normally dictated by narrow proportions.

The dynamic arrangement of these outward-facing spaces provides a strong connection to the shifting landscape.

The prefabricated typology situates the project lightly atop the land without degrading the natural condition of the site with invasive construction.

Project Summary
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectCHROFI
PhotographerScott Burrows
