From the architect:

Situated on a steeply sloping site, Corby House maximises allowable building area while delivering lavish light-filled spaces and amenity. Taking advantage of the northern aspect and 4m high ceilings, a large open plan Kitchen, Living and Dining area provides a sense of grandeur as it overlooks the plunge pool. The house consists of two study spaces for flexible working environments, a theatre and a large main bedroom with an adjoining retreat and balcony, taking full advantage of the distant views.

The ground floor terraces down the sloping site with a central entry with double height ceilings and feature stair splits the house creating separation and privacy between the living and sleeping spaces. Opposite the entry is a central courtyard with water feature provides focal point when entering the house while bringing daylight into the centre of the house.

A simple and elegant palette of stone and dark stained timber batten cladding provides a sense of luxury to the front facade. That is balanced by metal accents and cascading plants and complimented by polished concrete render and black panelised cladding, results in a modern and sophisticated exterior finishes palette.