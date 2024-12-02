Contemporary beach house with Queenslander charm

This contemporary beach house on Sydney’s Northern Beaches takes cues from Hamptons architecture while maintaining its classic Queenslander character.

Owner Elizabeth Webb decided to pay homage to her childhood Queensland home with clean lines and light-filled Hamptons style, creating a nostalgic yet contemporary beach house.

Queenslander and Hamptons architecture are similarly distinguished by the look of timber weatherboard façades, the use of natural materials, muted colours and open plan living.

“My dream house is a Queenslander meets Hamptons. I’ve always been drawn to crisp lines, airy interiors, clean white and peaceful blue colour palette and gorgeous natural materials,” says Webb.

Webb worked closely with architect Adam Pressley from All Australian Architecture to design the Hamptons-inspired home.

From a design point of view, “the main challenge was that the property’s dimensions were very shallow,” says Webb.

“We wanted to create an expansive space but had limited land. We decided to build vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and use large glass windows and doors by Stegbar to extend the visual sightline and make the space feel much larger.”

To bring the outdoors in, bi-fold windows were used in the kitchen while french doors feature across the entire back wall of the living room. This allows the adjoining deck and backyard to become an unobstructed continuation of the main living space.

On the west-facing front of the home, smaller windows were specified in order to minimise afternoon sun, and to provide privacy at street level.

The home’s minimalistic design, neutral colour palette and mixed textures were essential for the look the Webb family wanted to achieve, creating a stunning coastal haven and functional family home.