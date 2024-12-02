Concrete and motion: Moving House by Architects EAT

Looking at Moving House, the name is not immediately clear. As a residence built on a foundation of off-form concrete and clad in robust aluminium panels, it seems more of a fortress than a house in motion.

It is through the interior that one begins to grasp the meaning. Filled with vaulted ceilings, unexpected geometries and an influx of nature, Moving House is one that moves with the elements that are channelled in via a series of architectural magic tricks.

The main challenge Architects EAT faced when designing the home came from the site, with a northern face that opened onto the street. Their solution was multi-pronged, and addressed issues that affected both interior and exterior.

Firstly, a deft placement of the residence ensured only two-thirds of the block were occupied by the built form. The other third was reserved for a garden. Although the form itself is a relatively simple box shape, an unusual slatted envelope of white aluminium cladding works to protect residents’ privacy while allowing for the light-filled and cross-ventilated interior that makes Moving House an ideal home to plant roots in.

As a contrast to the exterior, the interior is filled with not-so-simple geometries: three concrete vaulted skylights, form-blade supporting columns, and off-form gutter beams. The distinct industrial feel is a natural product of so much concrete, but the sense of rawness is not overwhelming. The sun channelled in through the skylights bounces off and interacts with the curved and textured vaults, adding warmth and creating the impression that the home is changing along with the seasons.

Architects EAT additionally specified full glazing to bi-fold doors and windows on the eastern edge of the house, while glass louvres were fitted to the top of the skylights for optimised cross-ventilation. These architectural initiatives helped to ensure that residents benefit from a home that responds positively to climate – and to their immediate backyard – come rain or shine.