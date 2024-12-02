Collection XI: Sophisticated European-style living for downsizers

Collection XI is a series of 11 distinct residences that pay homage to their surrounds while maintaining a sophisticated urban sensibility.

The importance of location

The residences are set in a leafy residential street of one of Melbourne’s most desirable and established neighbourhoods.

This location played a big part in the brief, as the local council was transitioning to a neighbourhood residential zone that would impact the number of dwellings and levels that could be built.

The brief

The client requested a unique multi-residential development aimed at downsizers. It would need enough space between housing to help create a sense of community while still providing privacy. A well-landscaped garden was also requested to provide a sense of calm and connection between the dwellings.

Design response

The design response provides residents with a European style of living, including a series of communal interaction spaces.

It was important to restrict the impact of the development on the street frontage. This was achieved by reducing the height of the development at the street level and cutting the structure back into the steeply sloping site. Use of the distinct pitched roof form also pays homage to the residential streetscape, further reducing the development’s impact.